Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Food & Wine

Made with fresh lime, muddled mint, sugar and rum, the mojitos at La Bodeguita del Medio in Havana were immortalized by Ernest Hemingway, the most celebrated 20th-century barfly.  More Cuban Recipes  More Rum Drinks

  • 8 mint leaves, plus 1 mint sprig
  • 1 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces white rum
  • 1 ounce chilled club soda

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the mint leaves with the Simple Syrup and lime juice. Add ice and the rum and shake well. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Stir in the club soda and garnish with the mint sprig.

