Made with fresh lime, muddled mint, sugar and rum, the mojitos at La Bodeguita del Medio in Havana were immortalized by Ernest Hemingway, the most celebrated 20th-century barfly. More Cuban Recipes More Rum Drinks
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the mint leaves with the Simple Syrup and lime juice. Add ice and the rum and shake well. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Stir in the club soda and garnish with the mint sprig.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5