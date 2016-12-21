How to Make It

Step 1 Modernist Gingerbread House: Preheat the oven to 375F. Sift the flour and salt together and set aside. Beat the butter and sugar on medium speed with a paddle mixer until the mix is fully incorporated but not overmixed.

Step 2 Continuing on medium speed, add egg to the mix and for a few seconds until incorporated. Then add molasses- again just until incorporated.

Step 3 Reduce speed to medium-low and add the flour-and-salt mixture 1/2 cup at a time until fully incorporated. The dough is now ready to roll out and cut.

Step 4 Roll the dough to 1cm thickness onto a sheet of parchment paper and cut out the shapes for the roof and pool surround with a sharp paring knife. The roof is in the shape of an L. The dimensions are as follows, starting with the longest side: 14” x 9” x 4” x 5” x 10” X 4”. If you’re having a hard time visualizing it, just draw it out. The pool and the all-important hot tub are comprised of five pieces. 2 strips of measuring 8"x 1/2", 2 strips measuring 3" x 1/2 strips, and an L-shape piece measuring 1.25"x1.25" and 1/3" thick.

Step 5 Bake the gingerbread two rounds- the roof in the first round for 12-15 minutes and the pool pieces for 7-10 minutes or until firm. When you pull the pieces out of the oven, it’s best to run over them gently with a rolling pin to flatten them out. Using a knife and working carefully, you can coax or trim to straighten out any bulging edges or wonky shapes.

Step 6 For the royal icing: Sift cream of tartar and powdered sugar together and set aside.

Step 7 Whip together egg and about half of the powdered sugar on low speed in a stand mixer until fully incorporated.

Step 8 Increasing to medium speed, add remaining sugar/tartar mixture a 1/2 cup at a time, allowing the the mix to come together between additions.

Step 9 Turn the mixer up to medium-high speed and let the icing whip for a few minutes until it holds stiff peaks. If the mix is too stiff, add water 1 teaspoon at a time. If the mix is too runny, add additional powdered sugar 1 tablespoon at a time.

Step 10 For the windows: Place isomalts in a microwave container and microwave for about one minute, or until the isomalt completely liquified with a water-like consistency.

Step 11 Remove isomalt and let bubbles dissipate. Do not aggressively stir or tap. Just be patient.

Step 12 Wearing gloves to protect your hands, pour liquid into a silicone baking mold with 3.5” x 2” rectangular reservoirs. You’ll need ten window panes, each about 1/2" inch thick each.