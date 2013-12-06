Modern Choucroute for a Crowd

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the kale until just tender, about 4 minutes. Drain in a colander and rinse under cold water. Squeeze the kale dry and chop coarsely.

Step 2 In a large deep casserole, heat the olive oil. Add the carrots and onions and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 7 minutes. Add the kale and cook, stirring, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Add the sauerkraut, juniper and caraway and mix. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat.