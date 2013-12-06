Modern Choucroute for a Crowd
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 12
Marcia Kiesel
November 1998

Marcia Kiesel loves serving this simple, vegetable-loaded version of the traditional brasserie dish at holiday parties. It feeds a crowd and makes a nice change from all that turkey. Plus: More Pork Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds kale, stemmed
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 6 medium carrots, thinly sliced
  • 3 medium onions, thinly sliced
  • 5 pounds sauerkraut, lightly rinsed and squeezed dry
  • 12 juniper berries
  • 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Twelve 6- to 8-ounce smoked pork chops (see Note)
  • 12 mild white sausages, such as bockwurst (2 pounds)
  • 1 pound cooked garlic sausage or kielbasa, cut into 12 pieces
  • 1 bottle Riesling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the kale until just tender, about 4 minutes. Drain in a colander and rinse under cold water. Squeeze the kale dry and chop coarsely.

Step 2    

In a large deep casserole, heat the olive oil. Add the carrots and onions and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 7 minutes. Add the kale and cook, stirring, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Add the sauerkraut, juniper and caraway and mix. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat.

Step 3    

Generously butter a roasting pan and arrange the pork chops in a single layer. Spread the sauerkraut mixture over the chops and tuck in the white and garlic sausages. Pour the Riesling over all and cover tightly with foil. Bake the choucroute for about 2 hours, or until piping hot throughout. Serve at once.

Notes

If you can't find smoked pork chops locally, you can order them from O. Ottomanelli & Sons, 212-675-4217. Or substitute 12 top-quality frankfurters and tuck them in with the other sausages.

Serve With

Boiled red potatoes with butter and parsley.

Suggested Pairing

A dry Riesling from Alsace.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up