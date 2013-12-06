Modeling Chocolate
Colette Peters
March 1997

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon light corn syrup

How to Make It

Step 1    

Melt the chocolate in a metal bowl set over a pan of hot but not boiling water. Stir the chocolate with a wooden spoon until smooth, then stir in the corn syrup; the chocolate will stiffen almost immediately. Stir until completely combined. Transfer the chocolate to a sturdy plastic bag and refrigerate until firm.

Step 2    

Work the Modeling Chocolate with your hands until pliable. Hand-shape the Modeling Chocolate into flowers, braids or ropes. Or pat it into a disk and roll it out to the desired thickness by hand or in a manual pasta machine and use it to make ribbons or for cutting out shapes.

Make Ahead

The Modeling Chocolate can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.

