Mochi Ice Cream

How to Make It

Step 1 Line a mini muffin pan with plastic wrap. Scoop twelve 2-tablespoon portions of green tea ice cream into each cup. Freeze until very firm, about 2 hours.

Step 2 Using a damp cloth, wipe down a large work surface. Stretch a 14-inch sheet of plastic wrap over the surface and use the damp cloth to smooth it out. Sift a generous layer of cornstarch over the plastic wrap.

Step 3 In a medium microwave-safe bowl, whisk the rice flour with the sugar, matcha and salt. Whisk in the water in a slow steady stream and continue whisking until a smooth paste forms. Cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap. Microwave at high for 2 minutes. Uncover and stir the mixture until it is mostly smooth. Tightly cover the bowl again with the plastic wrap and microwave at high for 2 minutes longer.

Step 4 Scrape the mochi onto the prepared surface and dust with more cornstarch. Roll the mochi out 1/8 inch thick and let cool slightly. Using a 3-inch round cutter, stamp out 12 rounds of mochi, rerolling the scraps. Using a pastry brush, dust off the excess cornstarch.