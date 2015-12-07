Mochi-Crusted Snapper
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Wade Ueoka
January 2016

Wade Ueoka, of Honolulu’s MW Restaurant, is an expert at using the Japanese rice cake called mochi as a coating when frying foods, even Spam. Here, he wraps snapper in shredded mochi before cooking, so it’s simultaneously chewy and crispy.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons kudzu or cornstarch
  • 2 teaspoons Asian sesame oil 
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
  • 2 teaspoons yuzu kosho
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • Three 1 1/2- to 2-ounce blocks of mochi, coarsely shredded (2 cups)
  • 1 tablespoon furikake
  • Six 5-ounce skinless red snapper fillets
  • Kosher salt
  • Thinly sliced scallions, for garnish
  • Cooked somen noodles, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, bring the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar and 3 tablespoons of water to a boil. In a small bowl, whisk the kudzu with 1 tablespoon of water, then whisk into the saucepan. Boil over moderately high heat until thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and whisk in the sesame oil, sesame seeds, yuzu kosho and 2 tablespoons of the canola oil; keep warm.

Step 2    

In a bowl, toss the mochi with the furikake. Season the snapper with salt. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the canola oil. Using a 1/3 cup measuring cup, scoop 3 loose mounds of the mochi mixture into the skillet; flatten them slightly. Set 1 fillet on each mound. Spread another 1/3 cup of the mochi on each fillet. Cook over moderately high heat until golden, about 4 minutes. Using a spatula, carefully flip the fish and cook until golden and the fish is cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Wipe out the skillet and repeat with the remaining 1/4 cup canola oil, mochi mixture and fish. Transfer the fish  to plates and garnish with scallions. Serve with somen noodles and the sauce.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Warm gently before serving.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a full-bodied Chenin Blanc.

