Mocha Panna Cotta with Cherry Coulis

Step 1 Brush ten 1/2-cup ramekins with the melted butter and transfer to a large roasting pan. In a small bowl, whisk the gelatin into the milk and let stand until softened, about 5 minutes.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, combine the cream with the sugar and bring just to a boil over moderate heat. Remove from the heat and whisk in the cocoa, espresso powder and nutmeg. Whisk in the gelatin mixture until completely melted, then add the chopped chocolate and stir until melted. Strain the mixture into a large bowl; let cool to room temperature.

Step 3 Pour the panna cotta mixture into the ramekins and refrigerate until firm, at least 4 hours or overnight.

Step 4 Combine all the ingredients in a saucepan and simmer over moderate heat for 6 minutes. Transfer the sauce to a blender and puree. Strain and refrigerate.