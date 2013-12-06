Mocha Fudge Pudding
© Daniel Proctor
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Jan Newberry
February 1998

This extra rich, truffle-like dessert was inspired by a recipe from Ann Hodgman's book, Beat That! (Chapters). It's so good, Jan Newberry makes enough for seconds. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon instant espresso powder
  • 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 large egg, at room temperature (see Note)
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt
  • Lightly sweetened whipped cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine the cream and espresso powder in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat, stirring.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the chocolate and sugar and pulse until the chocolate is finely ground. Add the egg, vanilla and salt and pulse to a paste. With the machine on, add the hot cream in a steady stream and blend until smooth and silky, about 1 minute. Transfer the mocha pudding to 4 small dessert bowls or large ramekins and chill until set, about 1 hour. Serve with whipped cream.

Make Ahead

The puddings can be refrigerated overnight.

Notes

The silky texture of this pudding depends on the inclusion of the raw egg.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up