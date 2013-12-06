Mocha Fudge Pudding

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the chocolate and sugar and pulse until the chocolate is finely ground. Add the egg, vanilla and salt and pulse to a paste. With the machine on, add the hot cream in a steady stream and blend until smooth and silky, about 1 minute. Transfer the mocha pudding to 4 small dessert bowls or large ramekins and chill until set, about 1 hour. Serve with whipped cream.