Mocha Fudge Pudding

This extra rich, truffle-like dessert was inspired by a recipe from Ann Hodgman's book, Beat That! (Chapters). It's so good, Jan Newberry makes enough for seconds. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
Combine the cream and espresso powder in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat, stirring.
Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the chocolate and sugar and pulse until the chocolate is finely ground. Add the egg, vanilla and salt and pulse to a paste. With the machine on, add the hot cream in a steady stream and blend until smooth and silky, about 1 minute. Transfer the mocha pudding to 4 small dessert bowls or large ramekins and chill until set, about 1 hour. Serve with whipped cream.
The silky texture of this pudding depends on the inclusion of the raw egg.
