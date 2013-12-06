Mocha Caramels

How to Make It

Step 1 Line an 8-inch-square metal baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the sides of the pan. Thoroughly coat the foil with the canola oil.

Step 2 In a heavy 3-quart saucepan, combine the cream, honey, chocolate, granulated sugar and brown sugar and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Using a pastry brush dipped in warm water, brush down the side of the pan a couple of times to prevent crystallization.

Step 3 Raise the heat to moderately high and place a candy thermometer in the pan. Continue to cook the syrup, stirring constantly, until the temperature registers 254°, about 20 minutes.

Step 4 Remove the saucepan from the heat and quickly stir in the butter and the espresso mixed with water. Pour the caramel into the prepared pan and let cool to room temperature on a rack, at least 2 hours.