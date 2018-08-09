Miznon’s Whole  Roasted Cauliflower

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 550°F with oven rack in center of oven. Trim stem of cauliflower, keeping leaves intact, so it will sit level on a rimmed baking sheet. Bring 2 gallons water to a boil in a large stockpot over high. Stir in 61/2 tablespoons sel gris until dissolved.

Step 2 Add cauliflower to water; place a heatproof ceramic plate on top of cauliflower to keep it submerged. Boil until tender and a fork inserted in cauliflower meets no resistance, 12 to 13 minutes. Using a spider, gently lift cauliflower from water, and let drain in spider, allowing water to drip back into pot. Place cauliflower, stem side down, on a rimmed baking sheet. Let stand until cauliflower has cooled slightly and is dry to the touch, about 15 minutes.