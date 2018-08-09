Miznon’s Whole  Roasted Cauliflower
Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Eyal Shani

In 2018, Food & Wine named this recipe one of our 40 best: The cauliflower served at Miznon in New York City calls for the best-quality ingredients, each essential for creating the dish. Fresh cauliflower with tight, closed florets surrounded by a crown of crisp leaves; coarse gray sea salt (sel gris), which packs a mineral flavor in bits of crunchy saltiness; and spicy, fruity extra-virgin olive oil.

Ingredients

  • 1 (1 1/2- to 2-pound) head cauliflower with leaves
  • 2 gallons water
  • 7 tablespoons sel gris, divided
  • 3 tablespoons best-quality extra-virgin olive oil, divided

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 550°F with oven rack in center of oven. Trim stem of cauliflower, keeping leaves intact, so it will sit level on a rimmed baking sheet. Bring 2 gallons water to a boil in a large stockpot over high. Stir in 61/2 tablespoons sel gris until dissolved.

Step 2    

Add cauliflower to water; place a heatproof ceramic plate on top of cauliflower to keep it submerged. Boil until tender and a fork inserted in cauliflower meets no resistance, 12 to 13 minutes. Using a spider, gently lift cauliflower from water, and let drain in spider, allowing water to drip back into pot. Place cauliflower, stem side down, on a rimmed baking sheet. Let stand until cauliflower has cooled slightly and is dry to the touch, about 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Rub 1 tablespoon olive oil between hands, then rub over cauliflower to apply a thin, even layer. (Alternatively, use a brush to spread oil evenly over cauliflower.) Sprinkle remaining 11/2 teaspoons sel gris over cauliflower (salt might clump in some places). Bake in preheated oven until dark brown, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven, and carefully rub with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Serve hot.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up