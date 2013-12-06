Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry

In a medium saucepan, bring the water to a boil with the ginger. Add the bean sprouts and cook for 5 seconds; drain and discard the ginger. Rinse the bean sprouts and drain again.

Step 2

Warm a wok over high heat for 45 seconds. Add the peanut oil and swirl to coat the wok. Stir in the salt and garlic and cook for 10 seconds. Add the carrots and stir-fry for 2 1/2 minutes. Add the cucumber, and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the bean sprouts and stir-fry for 10 seconds. Turn off the heat and stir in the sesame oil. Serve at once.