Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry
© Reed Davis
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Eileen Yin-Fei Lo
January 1999

The bean sprouts and cucumber are cooling, the carrots and garlic, warming. Stir-frying is considered a warming process, but both peanut and sesame oil are neutral. The result is a healthful dish that will not disrupt either the yin or the yang. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 6 cups water
  • One 1/4-inch-thick slice of fresh ginger, lightly smashed
  • 10 ounces mung bean sprouts
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons peanut oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 2 large carrots, thinly sliced on the diagonal
  • 1/2 European cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded and sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick
  • 1/2 teaspoon Asian sesame oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, bring the water to a boil with the ginger. Add the bean sprouts and cook for 5 seconds; drain and discard the ginger. Rinse the bean sprouts and drain again.

Step 2    

Warm a wok over high heat for 45 seconds. Add the peanut oil and swirl to coat the wok. Stir in the salt and garlic and cook for 10 seconds. Add the carrots and stir-fry for 2 1/2 minutes. Add the cucumber, and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the bean sprouts and stir-fry for 10 seconds. Turn off the heat and stir in the sesame oil. Serve at once.

Notes

One Serving Calories 60 kcal, Total Fat 2.5 gm, Saturated Fat 0.5 gm

Serve With

Steamed rice

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up