Mixed Radishes with Yogurt Butter

© Cedric Angeles
This lightly whipped dip from chef Zakary Pelaccio is a delicious twist on the classic French radish-and-butter pairing. Slideshow: More Radish Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a small bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the yogurt at medium speed until well blended and fluffy, about 3 minutes. (Don’t beat at high speed or the mixture will separate.) Transfer the yogurt butter to a serving bowl and garnish with sea salt. Serve with the radishes.
Make Ahead
The yogurt butter can be refrigerated for 1 week.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5