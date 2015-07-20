Mixed Radishes with Yogurt Butter
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Zakary Pelaccio
August 2015

This lightly whipped dip from chef Zakary Pelaccio is a delicious twist on the classic French radish-and-butter pairing. Slideshow: More Radish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons salted cultured butter, at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • Coarse sea salt, for garnish
  • 3 bunches of mixed radishes with their greens (about 2 1/4 pounds)

How to Make It

Step

In a small bowl, using a hand mixer, beat  the butter with the yogurt at medium speed until well blended and fluffy, about 3 minutes. (Don’t beat at high speed or the mixture will separate.) Transfer the yogurt butter to a serving bowl and garnish with sea salt. Serve with the radishes.

Make Ahead

The yogurt butter can be refrigerated for 1 week.

