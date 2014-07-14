Mixed Pepper Pasta
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
August 2014

F&W's Kay Chun cooks a mound of sweet peppers with onion and garlic, then tosses them with tomatoes and parsley for this hearty vegetarian pasta sauce. Plus: F&W's Pasta Guide

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 pounds mixed bell peppers, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the onion, garlic and bell peppers, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the peppers are tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.

Step 3    

Add the spaghetti, pasta water, tomatoes and parsley to the skillet and toss over moderate heat for 1 minute, then serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up