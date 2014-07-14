Mixed Pepper Pasta

© Con Poulos
F&W's Kay Chun cooks a mound of sweet peppers with onion and garlic, then tosses them with tomatoes and parsley for this hearty vegetarian pasta sauce. Plus: F&W's Pasta Guide
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the onion, garlic and bell peppers, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the peppers are tender, about 10 minutes.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.
Step 3
Add the spaghetti, pasta water, tomatoes and parsley to the skillet and toss over moderate heat for 1 minute, then serve.
