Mixed Onion Agrodolce

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high until sizzling. Add shallots and cipollini onions; cook, undisturbed, until bottoms are lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Shake pan to loosen; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender when pierced with a knife, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat.

Step 2

Pour sherry into skillet, scraping bottom of skillet to loosen browned bits. Stir in pearl onions, sherry vinegar, white wine vinegar, honey, thyme, salt, and remaining 3 tablespoons butter. Bring mixture to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-high; simmer, stirring often, until onions are lightly glazed, 5 to 7 minutes, adding prunes during last 2 minutes of cooking. Transfer to a serving bowl; garnish with thyme.