Mixed Onion Agrodolce
Caitlin Bensel
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
By Liz Mervosh

The combination of shallots, cipollini onions, and pearl onions delivers a lovely contrast of shapes and texture; feel free to simplify by using just one type of onion. Dried plums add a jammy sweetness and make this dish a perfect pairing for rib roast or turkey.

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter (2 1/2 ounces), divided
  • 6 shallots, halved lengthwise, root ends trimmed and left intact
  • 10 ounces cipollini onions, halved lengthwise, root ends trimmed and left intact
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
  • 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) dry sherry or white wine
  • 1 (15-ounce) package frozen pearl onions, thawed and patted dry
  • 1/3 cup sherry vinegar
  • 1/3 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, plus more for garnish
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup quartered pitted prunes

How to Make It

Step 1    

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high until sizzling. Add shallots and cipollini onions; cook, undisturbed, until bottoms are lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Shake pan to loosen; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender when pierced with a knife, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat.

Step 2    

Pour sherry into skillet, scraping bottom of skillet to loosen browned bits. Stir in pearl onions, sherry vinegar, white wine vinegar, honey, thyme, salt, and remaining 3 tablespoons butter. Bring mixture to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-high; simmer, stirring often, until onions are lightly glazed, 5 to 7 minutes, adding prunes during last 2 minutes of cooking. Transfer to a serving bowl; garnish with thyme.

Make Ahead

This recipe can be prepared and refrigerated up to 1 day ahead. Reheat gently before serving.

Notes

If desired, this recipe can be prepared by substituting an additional 15-ounce package of frozen pearl onions for the cipollini onions and shallots.

