Mixed Onion Agrodolce

The combination of shallots, cipollini onions, and pearl onions delivers a lovely contrast of shapes and texture; feel free to simplify by using just one type of onion. Dried plums add a jammy sweetness and make this dish a perfect pairing for rib roast or turkey.
How to Make It
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high until sizzling. Add shallots and cipollini onions; cook, undisturbed, until bottoms are lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Shake pan to loosen; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender when pierced with a knife, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat.
Pour sherry into skillet, scraping bottom of skillet to loosen browned bits. Stir in pearl onions, sherry vinegar, white wine vinegar, honey, thyme, salt, and remaining 3 tablespoons butter. Bring mixture to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-high; simmer, stirring often, until onions are lightly glazed, 5 to 7 minutes, adding prunes during last 2 minutes of cooking. Transfer to a serving bowl; garnish with thyme.
Make Ahead
Notes
If desired, this recipe can be prepared by substituting an additional 15-ounce package of frozen pearl onions for the cipollini onions and shallots.