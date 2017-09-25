Mixed Nuts with Crispy Herb and Garlic

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the pecans and cashews on a rimmed baking sheet and toast for 8 to 10 minutes, until fragrant and the cashews are golden. Let cool.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 1/4 inch of olive oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the crispy garlic to paper towels to drain. Carefully add the rosemary and sage to the skillet and cook until the sizzling slows and the herbs are crisp, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels to drain.