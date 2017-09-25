Mixed Nuts with Crispy Herb and Garlic
November 2017

To make the most addictive nuts for the holidays, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple first toasts garlic, sage and rosemary in olive oil, then uses that fragrant oil to cook the nuts. Slideshow: More Nut Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup raw pecans 
  • 1 cup raw cashews 
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for frying 
  • 6 large garlic cloves, very thinly sliced 
  • 6 large rosemary sprigs  (6 inches each), stemmed 
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed sage leaves 
  • 1 cup unsalted shelled pistachios 
  • 1 cup roasted unsalted marcona almonds 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the pecans and cashews on a rimmed baking sheet and toast for 8 to 10 minutes, until fragrant and the cashews are golden. Let cool.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 1/4 inch of olive oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the crispy garlic to paper towels to drain. Carefully add the rosemary and sage to the skillet and cook until the sizzling slows and the herbs are crisp, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels to drain.

Step 3    

Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the garlic-herb oil from the skillet. Add the toasted nuts along with the pistachios and almonds and cook over moderate heat, tossing and stirring frequently, until the nuts are warm and coated in the oil, 1 to 2 minutes. Season generously with salt and pepper, then fold in the crispy garlic and herbs. Transfer to a medium bowl and serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The mixed nuts can be stored in an airtight  container at room temperature for up to 5 days.

