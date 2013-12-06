Mixed Mushrooms with Garlic
Darren Lock
December 1998

As a crisp and colorful accompaniment to these tasty, garlic-accented mushrooms, The Point often serves simple butter-sautéed green beans at their Christmas dinner. Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide  Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons pure olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds mixed mushrooms, such as shiitakes, creminis and chanterelles, tough stems discarded, caps quartered if large
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step

Heat the oil in a large skillet. Add the mushrooms and cook over high heat, stirring often, until any exuded liquid has evaporated and the mushrooms are nicely browned, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the garlic. Cook, stirring, until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the parsley and serve hot.

Make Ahead

The mushrooms can be refrigerated overnight. Rewarm before serving.

