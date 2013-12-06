Mixed Mushrooms with Garlic

As a crisp and colorful accompaniment to these tasty, garlic-accented mushrooms, The Point often serves simple butter-sautéed green beans at their Christmas dinner. Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Step
Heat the oil in a large skillet. Add the mushrooms and cook over high heat, stirring often, until any exuded liquid has evaporated and the mushrooms are nicely browned, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the garlic. Cook, stirring, until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the parsley and serve hot.
Make Ahead
The mushrooms can be refrigerated overnight. Rewarm before serving.
