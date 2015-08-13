Mixed Mushroom-and-Cheese Quesadillas
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Enrique Olvera
September 2015

These simple, superb quesadillas from chef Enrique Olvera can be filled with almost any sautéed mushrooms—a mix of different types gives the stuffing lovely layers of texture. Slideshow: More Mushroom Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup corn oil
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped white onion
  • 3 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 red jalapeño or Fresno chile, minced
  • 12 ounces mixed oyster and white mushrooms, trimmed and very coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped epazote or 1 teaspoon chopped oregano
  • Six 8-inch Corn Tortillas or 12 fresh corn tortillas
  • 9 ounces Oaxaca or Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (3 cups)
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion, garlic and chile and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until just softened, about  2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and a generous pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and browned, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the epazote. Season with salt.

Step 2    

Heat a large cast-iron griddle over moderately high heat.  Add 3 tortillas to the griddle and top each one with 1/2 cup of the cheese and 1/3 cup of the mushrooms. Cook until the cheese just starts to melt, about 2 minutes. Using a spatula, fold the tortillas in half, pressing lightly to form quesadillas. Cook, flipping once, until the tortillas are browned in spots and the cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer to a work surface. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, cheese and mushrooms. Cut the quesadillas into wedges and serve.

Serve With

Red salsa (homemade or store-bought) or Salsa Verde.

Suggested Pairing

Toasty, malty beers such as amber ales are a great match for earthy mushrooms.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up