Mixed Greens with Olive Vinaigrette

How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, whisk the olive paste with the shallots, vinegar and mustard. Whisk in the oil in a thin stream. Season with salt and pepper. Add the radicchio, endive and watercress and toss thoroughly. Season the salad with salt and pepper and serve immediately.
Make Ahead
The dressing can be refrigerated overnight in a jar.
Suggested Pairing
Salad doesn't usually pair well with wine, but a light crisp white would be good with this recipe.
