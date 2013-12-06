Mixed Greens with Olive Vinaigrette
© Evan Sklar
Yield
Serves : 6
Michele Scicolone
December 1999

Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons black olive paste or finely chopped black olives, such as Calamata
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallots
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 large head radicchio, torn into bite-size pieces
  • 1 large endive, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1 large bunch of watercress, tough stems discarded, the rest torn into bite-size pieces

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, whisk the olive paste with the shallots, vinegar and mustard. Whisk in the oil in a thin stream. Season with salt and pepper. Add the radicchio, endive and watercress and toss thoroughly. Season the salad with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated overnight in a jar.

Suggested Pairing

Salad doesn't usually pair well with wine, but a light crisp white would be good with this recipe.

