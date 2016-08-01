Mixed Greens with Poached Eggs, Hazelnuts and Spices
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Arcangelo Dandini
September 2016

At L'Arcangelo restaurant in Rome, chef Arcangelo Dandini makes this simple salad with whichever wild greens happen to be in season at the moment. Slideshow: More Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 1/8 teaspoon fennel pollen
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/8 teaspoon licorice powder (optional)
  • Pinch of ground cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1/2 pound mixed salad greens, such as mizuna, wild arugula and purslane (12 cups lightly packed)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt
  • 1/4 cup chopped toasted hazelnuts
  • Elderflowers or any small edible flower, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a very small bowl, mix the fennel pollen, cumin, licorice powder (if using) and cinnamon.

Step 2    

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the vinegar. Working 1 at a time, crack 3 eggs into a small bowl, then slip into the boiling water, leaving a few inches between them in the pot. Poach over moderate heat until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a paper towel–lined plate. Repeat with the remaining 3 eggs.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the greens with the oil and season with salt. Mound on plates and top with the poached eggs. Sprinkle with the spice mixture, garnish with the hazelnuts and elderflowers and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Floral-scented Prosecco.

