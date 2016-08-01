Mixed Greens with Poached Eggs, Hazelnuts and Spices

At L'Arcangelo restaurant in Rome, chef Arcangelo Dandini makes this simple salad with whichever wild greens happen to be in season at the moment. Slideshow: More Green Salads
How to Make It
In a very small bowl, mix the fennel pollen, cumin, licorice powder (if using) and cinnamon.
Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the vinegar. Working 1 at a time, crack 3 eggs into a small bowl, then slip into the boiling water, leaving a few inches between them in the pot. Poach over moderate heat until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a paper towel–lined plate. Repeat with the remaining 3 eggs.
In a large bowl, toss the greens with the oil and season with salt. Mound on plates and top with the poached eggs. Sprinkle with the spice mixture, garnish with the hazelnuts and elderflowers and serve.
Author Name: beinglucyly
Review Body: Great salad
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-21