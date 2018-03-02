Mixed Greens Gratin with Hazelnuts  
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Sarah Heller
April 2018

Chef Sarah Heller takes advantage of the heartier greens of spring—Swiss chard and leafy beet greens—for this creamy baked side dish, though sturdy greens like kale or spinach would also work here. She then adds hazelnuts for crunch and bakes the gratin until bubbly and golden.    Slideshow: More Swiss Chard Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil  
  • 14 cups loosely packed stemmed mixed greens, such as Swiss chard, kale, or tender beet tops 
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter  
  • 1/2 small onion, diced 
  • 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour  
  • 1 3/4 cups whole milk  
  • 2 ounces Parmesan cheese, finely grated (about 1/2 cup), divided 
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest 
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper 
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped hazelnuts 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with oil.

Step 2    

Prepare a large bowl of ice water. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high. Add greens, return to a boil, and cook until tender, about 2 minutes. Drain greens, and plunge immediately into ice water. Once cool, drain well, and squeeze out excess water. Roughly chop greens. Set aside.

Step 3    

Melt butter in a large, deep skillet over medium. Add onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 6 minutes. Sprinkle flour over onions, stir until evenly coated, and cook 1 minute. Whisk in milk, and simmer 2 minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup Parmesan, salt, orange zest, and pepper. Stir in chopped greens. 

Step 4    

Pour mixture into prepared baking dish; top evenly with hazelnuts and remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and bubbling, 30 to 40 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up