Mixed Green Caesar Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Marcia Kiesel
June 1995

Plus: More Healthy Recipes and Tips  Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup walnut halves (about 2 ounces)
  • 1 large shallot, minced
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 2 anchovy fillets, mashed, plus 1/2 teaspoon anchovy oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 4 cups bite-size pieces of romaine lettuce (about 1/2 head)
  • 4 cups bite-size pieces of arugula (about 2 bunches)
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 500°. Spread the walnuts on a baking sheet and toast in the oven for about 6 minutes, or until golden brown. Transfer to a plate and let cool.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, combine the shallot, garlic, anchovies and their oil, lemon juice, mustard, salt, and pepper. Using a fork, whisk in the olive oil until smooth.

Step 3    

Just before serving, combine the romaine and arugula in a large salad bowl. Pour the dressing over the greens and toss well. Add the toasted nuts and the Parmesan. Toss again and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up