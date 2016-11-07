Mixed-Fruit Trifle

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the cake layers Preheat the oven to 350°. Line two 8-inch round cake pans with parchment paper. In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the eggs with the granulated sugar at high speed until thickened, about 10 minutes. Reduce the speed to medium and beat until more than doubled in bulk, about 10 minutes. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the flour until nearly smooth. In a small bowl, mix the melted butter with a large dollop of the batter, then fold this mixture into the remaining batter until no streaks remain.

Step 2 Divide the batter between the prepared pans and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the cakes are golden and a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean. Let cool in the pans for 15 minutes. Unmold the cakes, peel off the parchment and let cool completely. Using a large serrated knife, cut both cakes in half horizontally to make 4 layers.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the yuzu syrup In a small saucepan, combine the granulated sugar, orange juice and yuzu juice with 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Let cool completely.

Step 4 Make the lemon curd In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over 2 tablespoons of cold water until softened. In a medium saucepan, whisk the egg yolks with the whole eggs, granulated sugar, lemon juice and both zests. Cook over moderate heat, whisking occasionally, until simmering, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the softened gelatin and salt until incorporated. Whisk in the butter 1 cube at a time. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool completely. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface and refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour.

Step 5 Make the pastry cream In a medium saucepan, bring the milk and vanilla bean and seeds just to a simmer over moderate heat; discard the vanilla bean. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the eggs with the granulated sugar, cornstarch and salt at high speed until very thick and pale, about 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in 1 cup of the hot milk. Scrape this mixture into the saucepan and cook over moderately high heat, whisking, until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Scrape into a medium bowl and let cool completely. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface and refrigerate, whisking occasionally, until chilled, about 1 hour.

Step 6 Macerate the berries In a medium bowl, toss the berries with the yuzu juice and granulated sugar and let stand at room temperature for 45 minutes.

Step 7 Make the whipped cream In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the cream with the confectioners’ sugar and vanilla extract until stiff; cover and refrigerate until ready to use.