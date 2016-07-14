Mixed-Fruit Cornmeal Cobbler

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the biscuits In a food processor, combine the all-purpose flour, corn flour, cornmeal, sugar, lemon zest, baking powder, baking soda and salt; pulse to blend. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. With the machine on, drizzle in the buttermilk. Turn the dough out onto a work surface and knead just until it comes together. Pat the dough into a 1-inch-thick disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 3-quart baking dish. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough 1/2 inch thick. Using a 2-inch biscuit cutter, stamp out rounds, rerolling the scraps.