Mixed-Fruit Cornmeal Cobbler

Pastry chef Megan Garrelts tops this cobbler with superlight biscuits made with a mix of corn flour and fine cornmeal. Garrelts uses a mix of raspberries, plums and cherries, but you could certainly switch it up to include your favorite mix of summer fruits. Slideshow: More Cobbler Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, combine the all-purpose flour, corn flour, cornmeal, sugar, lemon zest, baking powder, baking soda and salt; pulse to blend. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. With the machine on, drizzle in the buttermilk. Turn the dough out onto a work surface and knead just until it comes together. Pat the dough into a 1-inch-thick disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 3-quart baking dish. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough 1/2 inch thick. Using a 2-inch biscuit cutter, stamp out rounds, rerolling the scraps.
In a large bowl, mix the honey with the brown sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon and salt. Stir and add the cornstarch mixture, then add the fruit and toss gently. Spread the fruit in the prepared pan and top with the biscuits. Brush the biscuits with cream and sprinkle with the turbinado sugar. Bake until the fruit is bubbling and the biscuits are golden, about 45 minutes. Garnish with lemon thyme and serve warm, with whipped cream.
