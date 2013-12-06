Mixed Dhal Vada

Step 1

Rinse the 2 kinds of dhal separately in several changes of water, then soak for 4 hours. Drain before using. In a food processor, combine the dhals with the water and pulse until finely ground but not pureed. Transfer the dhals to a medium bowl and add the onion, cilantro, ginger, serrano chile, cumin, cayenne, asafetida and 1 1/4 teaspoons of salt.