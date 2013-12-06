Mixed Dhal Vada
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 30 VADA
Maya Kaimal
March 1998

At teatime Maya Kaimal's aunt serves these freshly fried vada, or fritters, made with two kinds of ground dhal. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup split urad dhal (3 1/2 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup thoor dhal or yellow split peas (3 1/2 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
  • 1 serrano or Thai chile, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon asafetida
  • Salt
  • Vegetable oil, for deep-frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse the 2 kinds of dhal separately in several changes of water, then soak for 4 hours. Drain before using. In a food processor, combine the dhals with the water and pulse until finely ground but not pureed. Transfer the dhals to a medium bowl and add the onion, cilantro, ginger, serrano chile, cumin, cayenne, asafetida and 1 1/4 teaspoons of salt.

Step 2    

In a wok, heat 2 inches of oil to 325°. Scoop scant tablespoons of the vada batter onto a wax paperlined plate and flatten slightly. Slide 5 or 6 patties at a time into the hot oil and cook, turning once, until deep golden brown, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fritters to paper towels to drain. Sprinkle with salt and serve at once.

Serve With

Sweet small bananas.

