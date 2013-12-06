Mixed-Berry Jam
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes three 1/2-pint jars
Grace Parisi
September 2009

Ingredients

  • 1 pound strawberries, hulled and quartered
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 lemon, seeded
  • 1 pound mixed blueberries, blackberries and raspberries

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large, nonreactive saucepan, toss the strawberries with the sugar and let stand, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is mostly dissolved, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

Squeeze the lemon over the strawberries, add it to the saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the strawberries are just softened, 5 minutes. Add the mixed berries and cook over moderate heat until the liquid runs off the side of a spoon in thick, heavy drops, 20 to 25 minutes. Skim off any scum that rises to the surface of the jam.

Step 3    

Discard the lemon and spoon the mixed-berry jam into three 1/2-pint jars, leaving about 1/4 inch of space at the top. Close the jars and let the jam cool to room temperature. Store the jam in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.

