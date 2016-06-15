Mixed Berry Ice Pops

Step 4

Fill ice pop molds a third of the way with the strawberry mixture. Freeze until firm but not solid, about 1 hour. Remove from freezer and pour the blueberry mixture on top of the strawberry mixture, another third of the way. Add ice pop sticks, pushing them nearly through the ice pops, and freeze for another hour. Top with more strawberry mixture to fill, and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.