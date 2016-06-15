Mixed Berry Ice Pops

F&W's Gail Simmons featured this easy summer recipe at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, combine sugar and water and heat to dissolve. Allow to cool.
Place strawberries, mint leaves and half the simple syrup in a blender. Blend until smooth, transfer to a bowl or small pitcher and set aside.
Rinse blender, and add blueberries and remaining simple syrup. Blend until smooth, and strain into a separate bowl. Swirl in cream.
Fill ice pop molds a third of the way with the strawberry mixture. Freeze until firm but not solid, about 1 hour. Remove from freezer and pour the blueberry mixture on top of the strawberry mixture, another third of the way. Add ice pop sticks, pushing them nearly through the ice pops, and freeze for another hour. Top with more strawberry mixture to fill, and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.
Dip molds in hot water to unmold. Serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5