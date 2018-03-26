Mixed Berry Crisp with Matzoh Streusel
Abby Hocking
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Kelsey Youngman and Justin Chapple

Sweet-tart berries, tossed with just enough sugar and lemon juice, get topped with salty-sweet crumbled matzos for the perfect springtime dessert. Serve with your favorite vanilla ice cream or dollops of barely sweetened whipped cream.   Slideshow: More Berry Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

CRISP:

  • 1 pound strawberries, hulled and quartered
  • 6 ounces blackberries
  • 6 ounces blueberries
  • 6 ounces raspberries
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon packed finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

STREUSEL:

  • 4 pieces of matzoh, finely crushed
  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Vanilla ice cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Prepare the crisp In a large bowl, toss the strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries with both sugars, the lemon zest, cinnamon, salt and pepper. Transfer to a large cast-iron skillet and scatter the butter on top.

Step 2    

Make the streusel In a medium bowl, mix the crushed matzoh with the butter, both sugars, the cinnamon and salt until evenly moistened. Sprinkle the topping over the berries and bake for about 40 minutes, until the fruit is bubbling. Let the crisp cool for at least 30 minutes before serving with vanilla ice cream.

