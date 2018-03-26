Mixed Berry Crisp with Matzoh Streusel

Sweet-tart berries, tossed with just enough sugar and lemon juice, get topped with salty-sweet crumbled matzos for the perfect springtime dessert. Serve with your favorite vanilla ice cream or dollops of barely sweetened whipped cream. Slideshow: More Berry Dessert Recipes
Preheat the oven to 375°. Prepare the crisp In a large bowl, toss the strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries with both sugars, the lemon zest, cinnamon, salt and pepper. Transfer to a large cast-iron skillet and scatter the butter on top.
Make the streusel In a medium bowl, mix the crushed matzoh with the butter, both sugars, the cinnamon and salt until evenly moistened. Sprinkle the topping over the berries and bake for about 40 minutes, until the fruit is bubbling. Let the crisp cool for at least 30 minutes before serving with vanilla ice cream.
