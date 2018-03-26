Mixed Berry Crisp with Matzoh Streusel

Preheat the oven to 375°. Prepare the crisp In a large bowl, toss the strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries with both sugars, the lemon zest, cinnamon, salt and pepper. Transfer to a large cast-iron skillet and scatter the butter on top.

Step 2

Make the streusel In a medium bowl, mix the crushed matzoh with the butter, both sugars, the cinnamon and salt until evenly moistened. Sprinkle the topping over the berries and bake for about 40 minutes, until the fruit is bubbling. Let the crisp cool for at least 30 minutes before serving with vanilla ice cream.