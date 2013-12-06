Mixed Asian Salad with Macadamia Nuts
Jeff Tunks
July 2000

Macadamias add crunch and an unexpected buttery richness to this salad. Slideshow: Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon Asian sesame oil
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon Sriracha chili sauce or other hot chili sauce
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup macadamia nuts (3 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • 3/4 pound baby Asian greens or mesclun (18 cups)
  • One 3-ounce package enoki mushrooms, trimmed and separated

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, combine the mayonnaise, rice and white wine vinegars, soy sauce, honey, ginger, sesame oil, garlic and chili sauce and process to mix. With the machine on, blend in the vegetable oil in a thin stream. Scrape the dressing into a small bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a medium skillet, toast the macadamia nuts over moderately low heat, shaking the skillet, until the nuts are a deep golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the nuts to a plate to cool. Add the sesame seeds to the skillet and toast until a deep golden brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer the sesame seeds to a plate to cool. Coarsely chop the macadamia nuts.

Step 3    

In a very large bowl, toss the baby Asian greens with the enoki mushrooms. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well. Scatter the toasted macadamia nuts and sesame seeds all over the salad and toss briefly once more. Serve the salad at once.

