Miso Pumpkin Wedges

Cut the top and bottom off the pumpkin using a large chef’s knife. Halve lengthwise and scoop out the flesh and seeds with a spoon. Cut the cleaned pumpkin into 1/4-inch wedges.

Step 3

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil, miso and Sriracha. Arrange in an even layer on the baking sheet and cook in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes, turning the wedges halfway through the cooking process, until they are browned and tender. Remove to a mixing bowl and toss with the lemon juice. Season with salt.