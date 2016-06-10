Chef Ravi Kapur of San Francisco's Liholiho Yacht Club adds white miso to a simple mix of honey and Dijon mustard to give this familiar condiment a terrific, umami-rich flavor. Serve this simple miso-honey mustard with grilled chicken and pork as well as with vegetables like cabbage and turnips. Slideshow: More Condiments
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, mix the mustard with the miso until smooth. Gradually whisk in the honey until incorporated.
Make Ahead
Notes
White miso (also called shiro miso) is made from fermented soy beans and rice. It's not fermented for long, so the flavor is quite mild. It's the most versatile of misos. Look for it at large supermarkets.
Serve With
Grilled chicken or pork, as well as vegetables like cabbage and turnips.
