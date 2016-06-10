Miso-Honey Mustard
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cup
Ravi Kapur
July 2016

Chef Ravi Kapur of San Francisco's Liholiho Yacht Club adds white miso to a simple mix of honey and Dijon mustard to give this familiar condiment a terrific, umami-rich flavor. Serve this simple miso-honey mustard with grilled chicken and pork as well as with vegetables like cabbage and turnips. Slideshow: More Condiments

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Dijon mustard
  • 3 tablespoons white miso (see Note)
  • 1/2 cup honey

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, mix the mustard with the miso until smooth. Gradually whisk in the honey until incorporated.

Make Ahead

The miso-honey mustard can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Bring to room temperature before using.

Notes

White miso (also called shiro miso) is made from fermented soy beans and rice. It's not fermented for long, so the flavor is quite mild. It's the most versatile of misos. Look for it at large supermarkets.

Serve With

Grilled chicken or pork, as well as vegetables like cabbage and turnips.

