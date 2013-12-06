Miso-Glazed Salmon
Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup red miso paste (see Note)
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon Asian sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • Eight 5-ounce skinless salmon fillets
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • 2 large scallions, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the miso paste with the canola and sesame oils, honey, vinegar and soy sauce. In a large, shallow glass or ceramic dish, pour the miso marinade over the salmon fillets and turn to coat completely. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or for up to 1 hour.

Step 2    

Light a grill and lightly brush it with oil. Lift the salmon fillets from the glaze and sprinkle both sides with the sesame seeds. Grill over a moderately hot fire for about 3 minutes per side, or until lightly charred and just cooked through. Transfer the salmon to a platter, sprinkle with the scallions and serve.

Notes

Red miso paste is available at Asian groceries and health-food stores.

