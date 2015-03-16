Miso-Cured Salmon with Asparagus and Black Garlic Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 On a large plate, coat the salmon fillets with the miso. Wrap the fillets in plastic and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2 Fill a large bowl with ice water. Cook the asparagus in a skillet of salted boiling water until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer the asparagus to the ice bath to cool, then drain and pat dry.

Step 3 In a small saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the shallot and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the black garlic and fish stock and cook over moderate heat until the stock is reduced to 1/3 cup, 7 to 8 minutes. Stir in the cream and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thickened, about 10 minutes. Transfer the sauce to a blender and puree until smooth, then strain through a fine sieve set over a small saucepan, pressing on the solids. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.

Step 4 Wipe the miso off of the salmon fillets and rinse them; pat thoroughly dry. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Cook the salmon skin side down over moderate heat until the skin is golden brown and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn the fillets and cook over moderately low heat until just opaque throughout, 3 to 4 minutes longer. Transfer the salmon to a plate to drain briefly.