Miso Chicken Ramen 
John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Justin Chapple
December 2017

Sometimes a ramen fix is just the right thing, and this quick and easy version from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple hits the spot. The addition of white miso and runny eggs are key to making it feel more special than standard chicken noodle soup. Slideshow: More Ramen Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 quart chicken stock or low-sodium broth 
  • 3 tablespoons white miso 
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce 
  • 1/2 pound shredded cooked chicken (about 2 cups) 
  • Ice 
  • 2 large eggs 
  • Two 3-ounce packages ramen noodles, seasoning packets discarded 
  • Shredded carrot, thinly sliced scallion and Sriracha, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the stock, miso and soy sauce; bring to a boil over high heat, whisking to dissolve the miso. Add the chicken and  simmer over moderate  heat for 2 minutes. Keep hot over low heat.

Step 2    

Set up a small ice bath.  Fill another medium saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Add the eggs and simmer over moderate heat for exactly  7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs  to the ice bath to cool. Carefully peel the eggs and cut them in half lengthwise.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, return the saucepan of water to a boil. Add the ramen and cook until just softened, about 3 minutes. Drain well and transfer to 2 large bowls. Ladle the broth and chicken over the noodles and top with the eggs. Serve with shredded carrot, thinly sliced scallion and Sriracha.

Make Ahead

The chicken and miso broth can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before serving.

