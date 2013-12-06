Miso-Carrot Dressing

Use this hearty dressing for the Grilled Tofu Salad or with broiled chicken or fish. Terrific Green Salads
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, combine the carrots, garlic, ginger, carrot juice, miso, vinegar, olive oil and sugar and blend until perfectly smooth. Transfer to a jar. Just before serving, stir in the basil and cilantro.
Make Ahead
The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.
Notes
ONE TABLESPOON: Calories 16 kcal, Protein .3 gm, Soy Protein .2 gm, Carbohydrate 2 gm, Cholesterol 0, Total Fat .8 gm, Saturated Fat .1 gm.
