Miso-Carrot Dressing
Yield
Serves : MAKES 1 1/4 CUPS
Grace Parisi
February 1996

Use this hearty dressing for the Grilled Tofu Salad or with broiled chicken or fish. Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 2 small carrots, coarsely chopped
  • 2 small garlic cloves, peeled
  • One 3/4 -inch piece of fresh ginger
  • 2/3 cup fresh carrot juice
  • 2 tablespoons yellow miso
  • 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh basil
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh cilantro

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, combine the carrots, garlic, ginger, carrot juice, miso, vinegar, olive oil and sugar and blend until perfectly smooth. Transfer to a jar. Just before serving, stir in the basil and cilantro.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

Notes

ONE TABLESPOON: Calories 16 kcal, Protein .3 gm, Soy Protein .2 gm, Carbohydrate 2 gm, Cholesterol 0, Total Fat .8 gm, Saturated Fat .1 gm.

