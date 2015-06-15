Miso Caramel Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, combine the cream and butter and bring just to a simmer over moderate heat.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, mix the sugar, corn syrup and water and cook over moderately high heat, without stirring, until the sugar is dissolved. Using a wet pastry brush, wash down any crystals from the side of the pan. Continue to cook, gently swirling the pan occasionally, until an amber caramel forms, about 5 minutes.