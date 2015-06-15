Miso Caramel Sauce
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Jake Bickelhaupt
July 2015

Chef Jake Bickelhaupt makes an extraordinary 15-minute caramel sauce, using miso for a slightly salty, umami-rich flavor. Slideshow: How to Make Caramel Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1/3 cup light corn syrup
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 cup white miso
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the cream and butter and bring just to a simmer over moderate heat.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, mix the sugar, corn syrup and water and cook over moderately high heat, without stirring, until the sugar is dissolved. Using a  wet pastry brush, wash down any crystals from the side of the pan. Continue to cook, gently swirling the pan occasionally, until an amber caramel forms, about 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the cream mixture; it will bubble up. When the bubbles subside, very  carefully pour the hot caramel into a heatproof blender. With the blender on medium speed, gradually add spoonfuls of the miso until incorporated. Transfer to a bowl and let cool, then whisk in the vanilla.

Make Ahead

The caramel can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Rewarm before serving.

Notes

Use the miso caramel as a luxurious topping for brioche French toast or mix with soy milk for a milkshake.

Serve With

Vanilla ice cream.

