Miso Banana Bread
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes one 10-by-5-inch loaf
Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer
July 2016

The miso in this supremely delicious banana bread adds deeper, robust flavor. The bread is fantastic the day it's made, but it tastes even better the following day. Slideshow: More Banana Bread Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 medium overripe bananas
  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup white miso
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 2 large eggs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter and flour a 10-by-5-inch metal loaf pan. In a bowl, using  a fork, mash 4 of the bananas until chunky. In another bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

Step 2    

Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, cream the butter, sugar and miso at medium speed until fluffy, about 5 minutes. At low speed, slowly add the buttermilk, then beat in  the eggs 1 at a time until incorporated. Beat in the mashed bananas; the batter will look curdled. Add the dry ingredients and mix until just blended. Scrape into the prepared pan.

Step 3    

Slice the remaining banana lengthwise and arrange the halves on top of the batter side by side, cut side up. Bake for  90 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the bread cool on a rack for 30 minutes before turning out to cool completely.

Make Ahead

The banana bread can be wrapped in plastic and kept at room temperature for up to 3 days.

