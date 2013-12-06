Miso and Shiitake Mushroom Tofu

Shiitake mushrooms add a woodsy, earthy flavor to this rich miso and seared tofu dish. Slideshow: Vegetarian Dishes for Carnivores
How to Make It
Pat the tofu block dry with paper towels to remove excess water. Cut into 1/2-inch thick slices.
Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of oil and after the oil is hot, carefully add the tofu into a single layer (hot oil may splatter). Sear each side for 2-3 minutes, or until golden and crisped. Remove the tofu from the pan and set aside.
Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining tablespoon of oil. Stir in the shallots and cook for about 1 minute or until soft.
Stir in the mushrooms and cook for about 2 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and lightly browned.
Add the miso, water and black pepper, and then stir to liquefy the miso paste. Simmer for 30 seconds or until heated through.
Toss tofu with the miso and mushrooms and serve garnished with green onions.
