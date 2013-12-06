Miso and Shiitake Mushroom Tofu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
December 2014

Shiitake mushrooms add a woodsy, earthy flavor to this rich miso and seared tofu dish. Slideshow: Vegetarian Dishes for Carnivores

Ingredients

  • One 14 ounce (396g) package firm tofu, drained and rinsed
  • 3 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil (or other high flashpoint oil), divided
  • 3 tablespoons sliced shallots
  • 1/2 pound shiitake mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon miso paste
  • 1/4 cup water
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • Sliced green onions, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pat the tofu block dry with paper towels to remove excess water. Cut into 1/2-inch thick slices.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of oil and after the oil is hot, carefully add the tofu into a single layer (hot oil may splatter). Sear each side for 2-3 minutes, or until golden and crisped. Remove the tofu from the pan and set aside.

Step 3    

Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining tablespoon of oil. Stir in the shallots and cook for about 1 minute or until soft.

Step 4    

Stir in the mushrooms and cook for about 2 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and lightly browned.

Step 5    

Add the miso, water and black pepper, and then stir to liquefy the miso paste. Simmer for 30 seconds or until heated through.

Step 6    

Toss tofu with the miso and mushrooms and serve garnished with green onions.

