The Misadventures of Pete and Peach
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
John deBary

To create a big, billowy foam head, John deBary shakes an egg white into this mocktail variation on The Adventures of Pete and Peach. Smoky Lapsang souchong tea mimics the peatiness of the Scotch. Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces chilled strong-brewed Lapsang souchong tea
  • 1 ounce chilled peach nectar
  • 3/4 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 large egg white
  • Ice
  • 1 peach slice, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the tea, peach nectar, Simple Syrup, lemon juice and egg white; shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into a large chilled coupe and garnish with the peach slice.

