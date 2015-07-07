The Misadventures of Pete and Peach

To create a big, billowy foam head, John deBary shakes an egg white into this mocktail variation on The Adventures of Pete and Peach. Smoky Lapsang souchong tea mimics the peatiness of the Scotch.
Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the tea, peach nectar, Simple Syrup, lemon juice and egg white; shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into a large chilled coupe and garnish with the peach slice.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5