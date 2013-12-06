Mirin-Glazed Sea Bass with Bok Choy

How to Make It

Step 1 In a resealable plastic bag, combine the sea bass fillets and the mirin. Seal the bag and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Remove the fish from the marinade and pat dry.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small saucepan of boiling water, simmer the garlic for 1 minute. Drain and let cool. Peel the cloves and thinly slice them lengthwise. In a small bowl, combine the tomato juice, vinegar and lemon juice.

Step 3 Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a nonreactive medium skillet. Add the garlic and cook over low heat until golden, about 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the garlic to a bowl. Add the bok choy and ginger and cook over moderately high heat for 30 seconds. Add 2 tablespoons of water and toss until the bok choy is wilted, about 1 minute. Add the tomato juice mixture to the greens and cook for 1 more minute.

Step 4 In a large heavy nonstick skillet, melt the butter in the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Season the fish with salt and white pepper and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until nicely browned on both sides and opaque throughout, about 3 minutes per side.