Miracle Peanut Butter Crunch

This flaky candy, from Nicole Haley of Mirracole Morsels, combines layers of crisp caramel, creamy peanut butter and crunchy peanuts. Incredibly, it takes just 20 minutes to make and the only special equipment you need is a heatproof candy thermometer. Be sure to buy the freshest, highest-quality peanut butter and peanuts you can find. Slideshow: Easy Holiday Dessert Recipes
How to Make It
Line a 9-inch-square pan with foil. In a medium saucepan, stir the sugar with the corn syrup and water. Add the butter and bring to a boil over high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Attach a candy thermometer to the pan and cook over moderately high heat until the caramel reaches 285°, about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large heatproof, microwave-safe bowl, combine the peanut butter with the peanuts and salt. Heat the peanut butter mixture in the microwave at high power for about 11/2 minutes, until melted and hot. Stir well.
In a small bowl, whisk the vanilla with the baking soda. As soon as the caramel reaches 285°, carefully stir in the baking soda mixture; the caramel will foam and bubble up.
Immediately pour the caramel into the melted peanut butter mixture and, using a heatproof spatula, fold together as quickly as possible. You want the mixtures to be combined but not homogenized; the candy will come together very fast.
Immediately scrape the hot candy into the prepared pan and press into a flat, even layer. Let cool completely. Peel off the foil and cut the candy into squares.
Make Ahead
Review Body: This recipe was the biggest hit last year. I'm going to triple it this year and give it away as gifts.
