Miracle Peanut Butter Crunch
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Makes about 3 dozen pieces
Nicole Haley
December 2015

This flaky candy, from Nicole Haley of Mirracole Morsels, combines layers of crisp caramel, creamy peanut butter and crunchy peanuts. Incredibly, it takes just 20 minutes to make and the only special equipment you need is a heatproof candy thermometer. Be sure to buy the freshest, highest-quality peanut butter and peanuts you can find.  Slideshow: Easy Holiday Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3/4 cup light corn syrup
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 cups natural peanut butter, such as CB’s Nuts
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped roasted peanuts, such as CB’s Nuts
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line a 9-inch-square pan with foil. In a medium saucepan, stir the sugar with the corn syrup and water. Add the butter and bring  to a boil over high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Attach a candy thermometer to the  pan and cook over moderately high heat until the caramel reaches 285°, about 10 minutes. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large heatproof, microwave-safe bowl, combine the peanut butter with the peanuts and salt. Heat the peanut butter mixture in the microwave at high power for about 11/2 minutes, until melted and hot. Stir well.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk the vanilla with the baking soda. As soon as the caramel reaches 285°, carefully stir in the baking soda mixture; the caramel will foam and bubble up.

Step 4    

Immediately pour the caramel into the  melted peanut butter mixture and, using a heatproof spatula, fold together as quickly as  possible. You want the mixtures to be combined but not homogenized; the candy will come together very fast.

Step 5    

Immediately scrape the hot candy into the prepared pan and press into a flat, even layer. Let cool completely. Peel off the foil and cut the candy into squares. 

Make Ahead

Cut or uncut, the candy can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.

