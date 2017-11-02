Minty Salsa Verde
Abby Hocking
N/A
15 MIN
Serves : 6 to 8
April Bloomfield
December 2017

This mint-infused salsa verde from chef April Bloomfield gets a delicious briny hit from salted anchovies, making this an excellent accompaniment to juicy roast lamb.  Slideshow: More Mint Recipes

  • 3 salt-packed anchovies—rinsed, soaked and filleted
  • 1 tablespoon drained capers 
  • 1/2 small garlic clove 
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar 
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 
  • 2 cups packed mint leaves 
  • 1 1/2 cups packed parsley leaves 
  • Flaky sea salt
  • Pepper 

In a food processor, pulse the anchovies with the capers and garlic until a fine paste forms. Add the olive oil, vinegar and mustard and pulse to combine. Add the herbs and pulse until finely chopped. Scrape the mixture into a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

The salsa verde can be refrigerated overnight.

Salt-packed anchovies can be purchased on amazon.com. We use Agostino Recca brand salted anchovies.

