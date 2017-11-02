Minty Salsa Verde

Abby Hocking
This mint-infused salsa verde from chef April Bloomfield gets a delicious briny hit from salted anchovies, making this an excellent accompaniment to juicy roast lamb. Slideshow: More Mint Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, pulse the anchovies with the capers and garlic until a fine paste forms. Add the olive oil, vinegar and mustard and pulse to combine. Add the herbs and pulse until finely chopped. Scrape the mixture into a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
Make Ahead
The salsa verde can be refrigerated overnight.
Notes
Salt-packed anchovies can be purchased on amazon.com. We use Agostino Recca brand salted anchovies.
