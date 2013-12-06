Minty Lemongrass Orange Tea

Spread the orange peels, lemongrass and spearmint on racks or screens set over baking sheets. Set in a dry, dark place until dried but not brittle, 5 to 10 days, depending on the humidity.

Using scissors, cut the orange peels and lemongrass into 1-inch pieces and place in a large bowl. Lightly crush the spearmint leaves and add to the bowl along with the rose hips; toss gently. Pack the tea in small tins.