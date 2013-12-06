Minty Lemongrass Orange Tea
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 5 CUPS OF LOOSE TEA
Marcia Kiesel
December 2001

Dried rose hips are available from Aphrodisia at 212-989-6440 or from www.artscraftsgifts.com. This recipe takes a minimum of 5 days to prepare. Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide

Ingredients

  • 3 large oranges (preferably Temples), peels only, torn into 3- to 4-inch-long strips, white pith removed with a small knife
  • 1 1/4 pounds lemongrass, bottom half cut off and frozen for another use
  • 2 bunches spearmint (about 6 ounces), leaves removed
  • 2 ounces dried rose hips

How to Make It

Step 1    

Spread the orange peels, lemongrass and spearmint on racks or screens set over baking sheets. Set in a dry, dark place until dried but not brittle, 5 to 10 days, depending on the humidity.

Step 2    

Using scissors, cut the orange peels and lemongrass into 1-inch pieces and place in a large bowl. Lightly crush the spearmint leaves and add to the bowl along with the rose hips; toss gently. Pack the tea in small tins.

Make Ahead

The tea can be kept in airtight tins for up to 3 months.

