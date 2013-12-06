Minty Green Olive-Celery Salsa

© Kana Okada
The Good News Chef Tim Cushman's bright, briny salsa, full of vitamin E–rich olives, is more like a crunchy tapenade. It's delicious over white fish like hake. More Salsa Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a small skillet, heat the oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat until golden, about 2 minutes. Let the oil cool, then discard the garlic. Transfer the oil to a bowl and add the celery, olives, capers and mint. Toss the salsa, season with pepper and serve.
Notes
One Serving 85 cal, 8 gm fat, 1.1 gm sat fat, 3 gm carb, 0.5 gm fiber.
