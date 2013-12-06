Minty Green Olive-Celery Salsa
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes eight 1/4-cup servings
Tim Cushman
July 2009

The Good News Chef Tim Cushman's bright, briny salsa, full of vitamin E–rich olives, is more like a crunchy tapenade. It's delicious over white fish like hake.  More Salsa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled
  • 1 cup finely diced celery (3 ribs)
  • 1 cup finely chopped pitted green olives (5 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons capers, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped mint
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a small skillet, heat the oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat until golden, about 2 minutes. Let the oil cool, then discard the garlic. Transfer the oil to a bowl and add the celery, olives, capers and mint. Toss the salsa, season with pepper and serve.

Notes

One Serving 85 cal, 8 gm fat, 1.1 gm sat fat, 3 gm carb, 0.5 gm fiber.

