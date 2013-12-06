Minted Zucchini Patties (Kolokithokeftes)
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes about 5 dozen patties
Nicola Kotsoni
March 1997

Charles Bowman uses bread crumbs and a little Parmesan cheese to bind his golden zucchini cakes. They are best served warm but are still delicious at room temperature.  Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 medium zucchini (about 3 pounds), coarsely grated
  • Salt
  • 1/2 medium white onion, minced
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (about 1 1/2 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for coating
  • 1/4 cup plain dry bread crumbs
  • 2 teaspoons mint
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • Vegetarian oil, for cooking

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a colander set over a bowl, toss the zucchini and weigh it down with a heavy can. Let the zucchini drain for at least 4 hours at room temperature or over or overnight in the refrigerator. Remove any excess liquid by squeezing handfuls of the zucchini in a kitchen towel.

Step 2    

Transfer the zucchini to a bowl and stir in the onion, Parmesan, flour, bread crumbs, mint and egg. Using slightly moistened hands, roll scant tablespoons of the batter into about 60 balls. Flatten the balls to form 1 1/2-inch patties about 1/3 inch thick and coat them lightly with flour.

Step 3    

Heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil in a large skillet until shimmering. Working in batches, fry the patties over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden and crisp, about 1/ 1/2 minutes per side; lower the heat if necessary. Transfer to paper towels to drain and keep warm while you cook the remaining patties. Sprinkle with salt and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up