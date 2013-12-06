Minted Zucchini Patties (Kolokithokeftes)

How to Make It

Step 1 In a colander set over a bowl, toss the zucchini and weigh it down with a heavy can. Let the zucchini drain for at least 4 hours at room temperature or over or overnight in the refrigerator. Remove any excess liquid by squeezing handfuls of the zucchini in a kitchen towel.

Step 2 Transfer the zucchini to a bowl and stir in the onion, Parmesan, flour, bread crumbs, mint and egg. Using slightly moistened hands, roll scant tablespoons of the batter into about 60 balls. Flatten the balls to form 1 1/2-inch patties about 1/3 inch thick and coat them lightly with flour.