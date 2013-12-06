Minted Pea Puree

Step

Melt 1/2 tablespoon of the butter in a medium saucepan. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 3 minutes. Add the peas and stock and season with salt and pepper. Simmer over low heat for 15 minutes. Transfer the pea mixture to a food processor and puree until smooth. Return the puree to the pan and beat in the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and the mint.