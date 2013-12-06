Hot mint tea is a favorite in Morocco, where it's served in small glasses any time of day or night. It's very sweet and packed with mint flavor. We love it cold as well; let the tea cool completely and then strain it into ice-filled glasses. Slideshow: Tea Recipes
How to Make It
Pour a little boiling water into a large teapot, swish it around to heat the pot, and pour the water out. Add the tea to the teapot and pour in 1 cup of the boiling water. Cover and let steep 3 minutes.
Add the sugar and mint leaves and stems to the teapot. Pour in the remaining 3 cups boiling water. Cover and let steep for 5 minutes. Stir. Continue to steep for 5 minutes more. Strain the mint tea into cups or heatproof glasses.
