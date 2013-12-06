Mint Tea
© Sara Forte
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
January 2014

Hot mint tea is a favorite in Morocco, where it's served in small glasses any time of day or night. It's very sweet and packed with mint flavor. We love it cold as well; let the tea cool completely and then strain it into ice-filled glasses. Slideshow: Tea Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 quart boiling water, plus more for heating the teapot
  • 1 tablespoon loose green tea, or 3 bags green tea
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3 cups firmly packed mint leaves and tender stems, crushed, plus 4 sprigs for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pour a little boiling water into a large teapot, swish it around to heat the pot, and pour the water out. Add the tea to the teapot and pour in 1 cup of the boiling water. Cover and let steep 3 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the sugar and mint leaves and stems to the teapot. Pour in the remaining 3 cups boiling water. Cover and let steep for 5 minutes. Stir. Continue to steep for 5 minutes more. Strain the mint tea into cups or heatproof glasses.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up