Mint Pistou
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3/4 cup
Linton Hopkins
October 2014

Atlanta chef Linton Hopkins spikes this simple green sauce with the toasted pecans Southerners adore. It’s lovely with lamb or grilled salmon. Slideshow: Condiments

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons pecans
  • 1 cup lightly packed fresh mint leaves
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, toast the pecans over moderate heat, tossing occasionally, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Let cool, then chop.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine the chopped pecans with the mint, parsley, lemon juice and lemon zest and puree until a paste forms. With the machine on, gradually add the olive oil until smooth. Season the pistou with salt.

Make Ahead

The pistou can be refrigerated for up to 6 hours. Serve at room temperature.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up