Mint Pistou

Atlanta chef Linton Hopkins spikes this simple green sauce with the toasted pecans Southerners adore. It's lovely with lamb or grilled salmon.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small skillet, toast the pecans over moderate heat, tossing occasionally, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Let cool, then chop.
Step 2
In a food processor, combine the chopped pecans with the mint, parsley, lemon juice and lemon zest and puree until a paste forms. With the machine on, gradually add the olive oil until smooth. Season the pistou with salt.
Make Ahead
The pistou can be refrigerated for up to 6 hours. Serve at room temperature.
