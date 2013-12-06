Mint Pesto-Stuffed Mussels

Buy mussels with unbroken, tightly closed shells. To prepare, rinse them under cold running water and rub them with a stiff brush if they seem gritty. Just before cooking, remove the fibrous threads (known as the beard, or byssus) that protrude from the shells, grasping them with a kitchen towel and pulling firmly. Tap all open mussels, and if they do not close, discard them. After cooking, all the shells should open; discard any mussels that remain closed.

If you cannot fit all the mussels in your pot at one time, steam them in batches.