Mint Julep Margarita

When Derby Day and Cinco de Mayo fall on the same day, some serious cocktails are in order. This mashup offers the perfect balance between a boozy Mint Julep and a sweet-and-sour margarita. Crushed ice helps mellow the drink as it melts, and simple syrup adds just the right amount of sweetness.
How to Make It
In a chilled julep cup or fizz glass, muddle the mint leaves. Rub the bruised leaves against the side of the cup and then discard.
Add the lime juice, Cointreau, bourbon, tequila, and simple syrup. Top with crushed ice and set a swizzle stick or bar spoon in the cup and spin between your hands to mix.
Top with additional crushed ice and garnish with the mint sprigs. Serve with a cocktail straw.
