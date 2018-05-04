Mint Julep Margarita
Abby Hocking
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Justin Chapple and Kelsey Youngman

When Derby Day and Cinco de Mayo fall on the same day, some serious cocktails are in order. This mashup offers the perfect balance between a boozy Mint Julep and a sweet-and-sour margarita. Crushed ice helps mellow the drink as it melts, and simple syrup adds just the right amount of sweetness.

Ingredients

  • 10 mint leaves, plus mint sprigs for garnish
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce Cointreau
  • 1 ounce bourbon
  • 1 ounce silver tequila
  • 1/2 teaspoon simple syrup
  • Crushed ice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a chilled julep cup or fizz glass, muddle the mint leaves. Rub the bruised leaves against the side of the cup and then discard.

Step 2    

Add the lime juice, Cointreau, bourbon, tequila, and simple syrup. Top with crushed ice and set a swizzle stick or bar spoon in the cup and spin between your hands to mix.

Step 3    

Top with additional crushed ice and garnish with the mint sprigs. Serve with a cocktail straw.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up