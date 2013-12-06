Mint Frittata (Frittata di Menta)

The mint used in Apulia is wild mentuccia; it's similar to pennyroyal and has a subtler, less aggressive flavor then the kind of mint we usually grow in our gardens or find in our shops. If you can find fresh pennyroyal, by all means use it here, though you may wish to increase the amount called for. The goal is to produce a frittata that's gently infused with the aroma of mint—not overwhelmed by it. More Brunch Ideas